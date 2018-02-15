Watch Hunter Hayes' Surprise Love Story in 'This Girl' Video

Hunter Hayes concludes his video trilogy Pictures with the official clip for the third installment, set to his upbeat love song "This Girl." The latest video, which follows "You Should Be Loved" and "More," features Hayes as the musical narrator, once again dressing in 1950s garb and slicked-back hair, performing the hopelessly romantic tune solo in a backyard setting.

Related Hunter Hayes on New Song 'Rescue,' Releasing More Music "I want my fans to have more music more often," says the singer, who performed at last week's ACM Honors

Pulling the various threads of the storyline together in this final part, the bulk of the action is set inside a small church where a wedding is about to take place. The bride, Sophie, gets encouraging words from her father before walking down the aisle, only to be halted by various flashbacks. As she prepares to say her vows, the ceremony is interrupted by an expected surprise – think The Graduate meets Runaway Bride.

All the action wraps up in the same backyard where Hayes was performing, but this time the entire cast of characters gathers for a barbecue, signaling a happy ending. The final shot in the clip, however, finds Hayes returning and finding a photo that leaves things a bit more ambiguous.