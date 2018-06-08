It's a big week for country music as CMA Music Festival gets underway and, hot on the heels of the CMT Music Awards, Nashville returned to the network Thursday night to finish up its five-season run with the show's last-ever episodes. And even though Juliette remains MIA, presumably still in the clutches of the cult that has her holed up somewhere in
When last we saw Will, he was rapt by 'roid rage, shredding guitar with his Last Highway bandmates on ABC's The Chew until his heart exploded right there on daytime TV. As the episode opens he's fighting for his life in a
As the band members, including Will, travel on the bus back to
Deacon apologizes to Jessie for going after Brad, who broke down his son's bedroom door when young Jake bristled at the idea of being shipped off to military school. Deacon explains that his split-second reaction was brought on by flashbacks of his own dad's abusive behavior, which is perhaps some foreshadowing of a future event. Jessie gets served with court papers informing her that Brad is suing for full custody of their son. When she goes to Brad's office to talk the situation over with him, the spawn of Dr. Evil claims he's worried about their son's safety because of Deacon's violent, impulsive behavior. Deacon and Jessie talk to a lawyer about the custody case. It looks bleak for both of them. He tells Jessie they should just be apart, but later Jessie convinces him otherwise and they decide to fight their common enemy together. After a romantic steak dinner, no doubt.
Jonah is hanging with his buds, playing video games and celebrating his birthday with shots – of the alcoholic variety, not the performance-enhancing kind. Maddie downs one even though Jonah's BFF Twig, who is hopelessly smitten with her, reminds Jonah she doesn't drink. Jonah takes Maddie to Bridgestone Arena and gives her an official Nashville Predators hockey jersey. Arguably, this could have been timed in anticipation of the team's Stanley Cup hopes, which were recently dashed, just like Twig's when he spots Maddie and Jonah playing tonsil hockey. Later, Twig and Maddie dance and, just like that, hope springs eternal for the lovestruck millennial. Maddie, however, overindulges and wakes up at home with a hangover. Not a great move when your dad's a recovering alcoholic. Deacon, understandably, is less than pleased. And breakfast is ruined when Maddie declares she's moving out!
Will continues to recuperate at home, eating healthy snacks when he is surprised by a visitor. It's his ex, Zach, who reveals he has broken up with Mark. They don't quite make up but we can see a healthy breakfast together in their future.
Meanwhile, Alannah and Gunnar have sex and she can't even be bothered to stick around for an after-sex breath mint. She shows up at Avery's, naturally, where the two of them flirt, drink and dance, then end up waking up next to each other in the morning. When a gossip website picks up on her presence at Avery's house, Gunnar is so mad at Avery he accidentally punches a nearby, completely innocent guitar player right on the nose. If
As the episode ends, we're reminded that with all the food and drink that weaves its way into the average