David Lee Murphy Talks New Album, Shares Fiery Song 'I Won't Be Sorry'

David Lee Murphy, whose upbeat mid-Nineties hits included "Dust on the Bottle" and "Party Crowd," has made a triumphant return to the charts with another positive affirmation as "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," the singer-songwriter's duet with Kenny Chesney, climbs into the Top 20. While it marks Murphy's first hit as an artist in nearly 14 years, he's been anything but absent from country radio, scoring Number One hits as a songwriter with cuts by Jason Aldean ("Big Green Tractor"), Jake Owen ("Anywhere With You"), Chesney ("Living in Fast Forward") and more.

Murphy's role as an architect of post-modern mainstream country has also seen him log chart action and album cuts in recent years by Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Thompson Square, Van Zant, Gary Allan, Blackberry Smoke and Eli Young Band. But his track record – and enduring friendship – with Chesney and ubiquitous producer Buddy Cannon was the impetus for Murphy's return to recording, with the upcoming LP No Zip Code produced by the artist in collaboration with Chesney and Cannon.

"Kenny is a great song person," Murphy tells Rolling Stone Country. "We took our time picking the songs from the get-go. We were under no pressure. We recorded and overdubbed at our own pace. Having him sitting in there in the producers' chair with Buddy made it really special."

One of the sonic highlights of Murphy's latest album is "I Won't Be Sorry," which he co-wrote with Jason Sellers and Paul Jenkins. A fist-pumping anthem celebrating living life to its fullest, the tune's dense, guitar-and-drum-based production makes it ideal for Murphy's raucous live shows, with a grinding, frenetic instrumental outro that unabashedly clocks in at nearly two minutes.

"We jam on it," says Murphy. "We had a ball cutting that thing. We haven't started playing it live yet. We wanted to wait until the record was out then we're going to start putting some of the newer songs in there."

As for the song's theme, Murphy notes, "I want to live every day and get every drop out of every day. That's like my motto 'I won't be sorry.' I don't want to leave anything left out there. I just want to go everywhere, I want to see everything. I want to do everything I can do until my number comes up.

"This year I went to Patagonia," he continues. " I went as far south in Argentina and Chile as you can go before you hit Antarctica . That's kind of like 'Bar at the End of the World'" [a song Murphy co-wrote from Chesney's 2016 Cosmic Hallelujah album]. That's kind of the way I operate. I want to do it all and I don't want to be sorry when it's all over."