Outlaws & Armadillos Concert: See Photos of Jason Isbell, Jamey Johnson

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville celebrated the opening of its immersive Outlaws & Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s exhibit with an all-star concert in the building's CMA Theater on Friday night.

Co-produced by Shooter Jennings and Dave Cobb, the show boasted a once-in-a-lifetime backing band that included Charlie Worsham, Jason Isbell, Chris Shiflett, Amanda Shires, pedal steel vet Robby Turner, and Jennings and Cobb on piano and guitar, respectively. That lineup would have been more than enough, but the concert also featured some of the Outlaw movement's key figures, like Bobby Bare, Joe Ely and Jessi Colter, along with contemporary stars offering interpretations of Outlaw staples.

Rolling Stone Country captured the concert, which was recorded to air at a later date on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel, in this exclusive gallery. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Outlaws & Armadillos exhibit runs through February 2021. (Photos by Jordan O'Donnell)