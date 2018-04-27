Hear Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey's Moving Debut Song 'Famous'

Fame at any age can be a daunting experience but with his debut single, 11-year-old Mason Ramsey puts it all into perspective. "Famous," Ramsey's first release on Atlantic Records and the Big Loud label (home to superstar Jake Owen), makes him one of the youngest acts to sign to a major Nashville label since Billy Gilman, who was that same age when his debut hit was issued in 2000.

With "Famous," Ramsey trades vintage country for a more modern sound (think a young Luke Bryan), offering a tender, pre-adolescent love song that right off the bat acknowledges "it's pretty cool to be on TV." Ramsey, however, tells the girl he's addressing in the tune that if he's going to be famous he'd rather be "famous for loving you."

Ramsey's unique path to stardom began when video of an impromptu, yodel-heavy performance of Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" in an Illinois Walmart went viral last month, racking up more than 31 million views to date. In short order, the youngster has graced the stages of Coachella, Stagecoach and the Grand Ole Opry. His Stagecoach appearance came just ahead of Florida Georgia Line's headlining set at the prestigious California country-music festival. Ramsey will make a return appearance on Friday's episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Famous" is available at iTunes and digital outlets now.

