Hear Willie Nelson's Reflective New Song 'Something You Get Through'

Keeping up with Willie Nelson has been as hard as ever of late, but he slows things down on "Something You Get Through," the wounded new ballad from his soon-to-be-released LP, Last Man Standing.

Like the other two songs to be released ahead of the album, including the title track and "Me and You," "Something You Get Through" comes with a sepia-toned music video showing footage of Nelson and his band playing the song in studio. The song also continues the Red Headed Stranger's reflections on love, loss, and the passing of friends. "It's not something you get over, it's just something you get through," Nelson muses, his words echoed by the wails of Mickey Raphael's harmonica. Such themes were prominent on last year's God's Problem Child, too, but the sting in his voice feels particularly sharp this time around.

Last Man Standing is due to be released April 27th, two days before the Texas legend turns 85. Despite being sidelined earlier this year by a bout of the flu, he already has big plans for the rest of the year, including his 45th annual Fourth of July Picnic and his recently extended Outlaw Music Festival, which includes Neil Young, Van Morrison, and Elvis Costello on select dates.