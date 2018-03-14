See Willie Nelson's In the Studio Video for New Song 'Me and You'

Willie Nelson will turn 85 years old on April 29th, just two days after the release of his latest album, Last Man Standing. With a title track that acknowledges the passing of cherished friends and musical colleagues who have gone before him, that song looks at the double-edged sword that comes from outliving one's peers.

But in the buoyant and cleverly biting "Me and You," the latest track released from the new collection, Nelson seems to lament the loss of friends with whom he has severed ties amidst the divisiveness of the politics. "Me and You" finds the upside of that situation, celebrating solidarity in a friendship that transcends, or altogether avoids, those ideological chasms.

Last Man Standing was produced by Nelson's longtime pal and frequent collaborator, Buddy Cannon, who is seen in the above clip with him, giving the song's title an added poignancy. Also present are Nelson's battered, trusty guitar, Trigger, and the harmonica of Mickey Raphael, an enduring staple of Nelson's musical output for decades.



Nelson recently announced the lineup for his 4th of July Picnic outside Austin. He's also the headliner of this summer's Outlaw Music Festival Tour, with artists like Sturgill Simpson, Elvis Costello and Brandi Carlile.