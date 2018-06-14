Willie Nelson has issued a statement on the separation of immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. The country-music icon and Texas native ripped the Department of Justice's policy under President Trump, calling it "outrageous."

"What's going on at our southern border is outrageous. Christians everywhere should be up in arms. What happened to 'Bring us your tired and weak and we will make them strong?' This is still the promise land," Nelson says, citing lyrics from songwriter David Lynn Jones' "Living in the Promiseland," which Nelson cut for his 1986 album The Promiseland.

Nelson, who grew up about five hours from the Mexican border in Abbott, Texas, has never been shy about championing social causes. In 2013, he expressed his support for gay marriage, telling Texas Monthly, "It's ridiculous to me that this is something we're having a conversation about in this day and age." An outspoken proponent for environmental awareness and the legalization of marjiuana, he launched his own "green fuel" company BioWillie in 2007, and in 2015 started his Willie's Reserve cannabis company.

In May, the Trump administration instituted a zero-tolerance policy that called for all immigrants crossing the border illegally to be prosecuted. Because minors cannot be held in criminal custody, close to 500 children have been separated from their parents since the policy was enacted. On Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the separation of children from their parents while addressing law enforcement officers in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Tonight, the organization Families Belong Together will hold a series of rallies to protest the policy in cities around the U.S., including Nelson's part-time home of Austin, Texas.