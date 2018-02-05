Willie Nelson Cancels February Tour Dates, Citing Flu

After cutting a concert short in San Diego early last month and canceling the remainder of his January dates, Willie Nelson has scrapped all scheduled concerts for the month of February.

Related Watch Lukas Nelson, Willie Nelson Jam in 'Just Outside of Austin' Video Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real pay tribute to father Willie's famed ranch in Luck, Texas in new clip

A release from Nelson's publicist says the Country Music Hall of Fame singer-songwriter is suffering from a bout of the flu and requires "a few extra weeks to recover completely." It also states Nelson is moving about and looking "healthy as ever," but is under doctor's orders to rest his voice.

Nelson, 84, has had a recent history of respiratory issues. In August 2017, he ended a concert in Salt Lake City early and nixed another string of dates that February.

A quote attributed to Nelson in the press release reads, "I will see you all down the road." His next scheduled tour date is March 5th in Greenville, South Carolina. The "On the Road Again" singer's most recent album is a collaboration with sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Willie's Stash, Vol. 2: Willie Nelson and the Boys.

Here are Nelson's affected dates:

February 7 – Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex Coliseum

February 9 – Biloxi, MS @ IP Casino Resort & Hotel

February 10 – Panama City, FL @ the Marina Civic Center

February 12 – Estero, FL @ Germain Arena

February 13 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

February 15 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

February 17 – Cocoa, FL @ Space Coast State Fair

February 18 – Saint Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre