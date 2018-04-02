See Country-Rockers the Wild Feathers' Picturesque Video for New Song 'Big Sky'

The Wild Feathers leave the city behind with "Big Sky," the warm, woodsy kickoff track from the band's upcoming third studio album.

Stacked with three-part harmonies, "Big Sky" nods to a number of 1970s and early-Eighties heavyweights who once toed a similar line between rock & roll and country influences, from the Eagles' first incarnation to Mountain Music-era Alabama. Helping the Wild Feather evoke those vintage sounds is producer Jay Joyce, who oversaw the group's self-titled debut and 2016 follow-up. Here, he layers acoustic guitars and multi-tracked vocals on top of a groove repurposed from the Allman Brothers' "Midnight Rider." The result is an amplified tribute to the joys of unplugging oneself from everyday life and, instead, chasing down some wide open spaces.

Released today, the song's music video highlights those outdoor themes. Clad in denim and flannel, bandmates Ricky Young, Taylor Burns, Joel King and Ben Dumas enjoy the countryside, taking periodic breaks to perform the song from the confines of a wood cabin. There are motorcycle rides, sunrises, cowboy hats and unbroken horizons spread throughout the clip, with each bandmate receiving an equal share of screen time.

With a full-length album on the way, the Wild Feathers will restart their touring engines this summer, beginning with a June 30th appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival in Dallas. They're also set to perform at Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic outside Austin.