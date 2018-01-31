Watch Whitney Rose's Retro 'Can't Stop Shakin'' Video

Whitney Rose goes full-on Sixties go-go dancer in the new music video for her soulful throwback single "Can't Stop Shakin'," from the 2017 LP Rule 62.

Related The Mavericks' Raul Malo on New Album: 'You Can Shake Your Ass to It' Eclectic group gets back on the dance floor with boisterous 'Brand New Day,' their first studio album since launching their own label

The Canadian singer-songwriter, who now calls Texas home, cut the song almost exactly one year ago on Inauguration Day. Its swinging, horn-laden groove features an appropriate mix of emotions, doubling as a love song and political commentary. The new video leans into the undeniable shake appeal of the track, which was co-produced by Mavericks front man Raul Malo and Neil Young collaborator Niko Bolas.

Directed by Blake Judd and Todd Hue of Milk Products Media, the retro video – shot against a stark white background with Rose's hair up in a period-appropriate bouffant – leaves much of the shaking to Rose's backup dancers while she lounges in a golden leather chair. All hailing from Austin, Texas, that trio of dancers includes ballerina Frostine Shake, burlesque performer Ruby Joule, and singer and dancer Jolie Goodnight, who get down to the sounds of an old reel-to-reel player.

Rule 62 was released last October on Six Shooter Records. Rose embarks on a U.S. tour starting February 12th, with a European run to follow in the spring that includes a visit to Americana Festival in Stockholm, Sweden with Jason Isbell and John Moreland.