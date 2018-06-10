Watch Taylor Swift Wreck a Marriage in Sugarland's 'Babe' Video

Taylor Swift helps wreck Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles' marriage in the Mad Men-inspired video for "Babe," the Reputation singer's collaboration with the country duo.

Related Sugarland's New Album 'Bigger': Track-by-Track Guide Reunited duo of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush keep their musical and thematic mix progressive on their first LP since 2010

In what is likely surprising casting to her fans, Swift plays a red-haired temptress whose affair with Nettles' husband in the Sixties-styled video causes the Sugarland singer's picture perfect suburban life to crumble. Actor Brendan Routh plays the unfaithful husband in the video, which concludes on a positive note as Swift's character ends up alone while Nettles' housewife celebrates her newfound freedom.

According to Nettles, Swift conceived the adulteress role for herself. "She actually reached out to us and said, ‘I’ve got a great idea for the video,’ and she wrote the treatment," Nettles told People. The video itself was filmed on the same sets as AMC's acclaimed ad agency series.

"Babe," co-written by Swift and Train's Pat Monahan, was originally destined for the singer's 2012 LP Red but didn't make the cut; the track, as a collaboration between Sugarland and Swift, is instead the second single off the country duo's Bigger, their just-released first album since 2010.