Watch Sam Hunt Perform New Song 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

A few weeks ago, Sam Hunt teased to country DJ Bobby Bones that new music – particularly a track called "Nothing Lasts Forever – would be emerging soon in the wake of his just-released single "Downtown's Dead." On Saturday, he made good on that promise, playing "Nothing Lasts Forever" at an appearance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway – his first ever performance of the slow-burning song.

A plaintive ballad about the end of a relationship, "Nothing Lasts Forever" could be a glimpse into the direction that Hunt's been pondering for the follow-up to his 2014 debut LP, Montevallo. "I've got another song that I'm going to put out here in a few weeks that is another step in the direction towards what will become something new from me in terms of a record," he told Bones. "And maybe a new direction or a step forward in evolving as an artist or a writer."

Short of the prominent drumbeat, it's a different approach from the punch of "Downtown's Dead," resting on the balladic vocal skills he honed on tracks like Montevallo's "Make You Miss Me."

Touring with Luke Bryan through the summer, Hunt will appear next on May 31st at the Rogers Center in Toronto.