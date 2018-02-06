Watch Ruston Kelly's Devastating '1000 Graves' Video

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly's star has been rising since he released his critically acclaimed debut Halloween in April, winning fans with his raspy voice and introspective lyrics. This week, Kelly released the video for his song "1000 Graves," deepening the emotional heft of his lyrical imagery and plaintive sound.

The clip, directed by Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa King, is a tragic love story that plays out in non-linear fashion. The action centers on a soldier who is deployed overseas and the high-stakes romantic bond she forms with a man in her unit before violence cleaves them apart in combat. Returning home, she struggles to make sense of a world without her lover, drinking away the pain and waking up in terror.

Kelly, who married fellow performer Kacey Musgraves in October, is gearing up to join singer-songwriter John Moreland on tour through February. He'll follow that up with a stint supporting the Gaslight Anthem singer Brian Fallon in March and April on Fallon's solo tour.