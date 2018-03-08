Watch Old Dominion's Upbeat 'Be With Me' on 'Seth Meyers'

Old Dominion dropped by NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers Wednesday night to perform their empowering track "Be With Me," a grooving tune rooted in feel-good romance from the five-piece band's second album, Happy Endings.

Related How Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line Broke a Country Chart Record With the collab "Meant to Be," a New York pop singer has the longest Hot Country Songs chart Number One with a female lead

Written by lead singer Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi and Ross Copperman, the song follows in the stylistic footsteps of the band's previous hits, once again showing off their knack for casual, conversational wordplay and playful humor. But with Ramsey letting his vocals rise to the top of the bright, soft-rock mix, the song's lyrics imagine falling for someone who grew up knowing she can be anything she wants.

"Be With Me" looks to continue Old Dominion's hot streak, during which four of their first five singles have hit Number One on Billboard's Country Airplay chart while the fifth made it to the Number Two slot. The group is nominated for two ACM Awards at this year's April 15th ceremony (Vocal Group of the Year and, for the first time, Album of the Year for Happy Endings), and is currently overseas for a series of dates in the UK, Ireland and Australia. They'll join Kenny Chesney's Trip Around the Sun stadium tour when it kicks off April 21st in Tampa, Florida.