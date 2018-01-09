Watch Midland Stock Up at Colorado Pot Facility

With a four-month tour as Little Big Town's opening act on the horizon, Midland are hitting the road this week, warming up for the long run with a short tour of their own. Wednesday night will find the guys in Denver, playing the same honky-tonk that hosted their very first headlining show last Fall.

To celebrate the occasion, they're releasing a behind-the-scenes video documenting the hijinks – make that "high"-jinks – surrounding Midland's September 2017 show at the Grizzly Rose. In the clip below, the bandmates pregame for the Colorado gig by trading their so-called "Drinkin' Problem" for a more mellow vice. The bulk of the six-minute video finds the group paying a visit to the Mindful marijuana growth facility, where bandmates Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson replenish their stashes, crack New Jack City jokes and stare wide-eyed at sativa buds though powerful microscopes.

"Are you gonna be late to your own soundcheck?" the camera operator asks Wystrach as the afternoon wears on.

"Yeah, but look at all this weed!" the singer replies with a grin.

From there, the video takes a dizzying look at Midland's pre-show preparations at the Grizzly Rose, including vocal warm-ups, a long meet-and-greet and a backstage huddle. One fan encourages them to "enjoy the rise," and the guys clink their drinks in agreement, equal parts adrenalized and dazed about their good fortune. Or maybe that's just the pot.