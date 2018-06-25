Watch Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam Rehearse for LSD Tour

Taking the first letters of their first names to christen their current trek the LSD Tour might suggest that Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam have a night of trippy acid rock in store for concertgoers. But this dressing-room footage shared by Yoakam, of the trio rehearsing before taking the stage recently, confirms otherwise.

With fiddle and mandolin accompaniment, and Yoakam on guitar, the three co-headliners harmonize on the country-bluegrass classic, "Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (and Loud, Loud Music)," a song about the dizzying allure of a nightclub and its adverse effects on an otherwise-devoted family man, and his wife and children. Watch the three Americana legends deliver their loose, yet electrifying rendition of the song above.

"Dim Lights" was penned by "King of the Strings" Joe Maphis and his wife, singer Rose Lee Maphis, with Max Fidler. Maphis, a Virginia native, began writing it at the time he was playing guitar in a Bakersfield band that also included backing vocalist Buck Owens. Yoakam recorded the song on his 2012 LP 3 Pears, and it has also been covered over the past six decades by Porter Wagoner, Conway Twitty, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Marty Stuart, Daryle Singletary and John Prine with singer and fiddle player Amada Shires.