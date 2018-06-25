Watch Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam Rehearse for LSD Tour

Taking the first letters of their first names to christen their current trek the LSD Tour might suggest that Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle and Dwight Yoakam have a night of trippy acid rock in store for concertgoers. But this dressing-room footage shared by Yoakam, of the trio rehearsing before taking the stage recently, confirms otherwise.
With fiddle and mandolin accompaniment, and Yoakam on guitar, the three co-headliners harmonize on the country-bluegrass classic, "Dim Lights, Thick Smoke (and Loud, Loud Music)," a song about the dizzying allure of a nightclub and its adverse effects on an otherwise-devoted family man, and his wife and children. Watch the three
"Dim Lights" was penned by "King of the Strings" Joe Maphis and his wife, singer Rose Lee Maphis, with Max Fidler. Maphis, a
The LSD Tour resumes August 1st in