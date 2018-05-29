Watch Little Big Town's Splashy New Video for Elton John's 'Rocket Man'

Country music meets glam rock and sci-fi in Little Big Town's new video for their harmony-rich remake of the Elton John classic " Rocket Man. "

In the clip, a young boy leaves his home dressed in Elton-inspired garb to bicycle through town on an unknown mission. Along the way he encounters a concerned couple who follow him as he reaches his destination. There, in an empty plaza, the caped youngster disappears, and what remains is a neon-lit cube featuring video footage of the iconic entertainer as well as images of the individual members of Little Big Town.

"Rocket Man," a 1972 Top Ten hit in the U.S. and in John's native U.K, was reportedly inspired by a short story, "The Rocket Man," by science-fiction writer Ray Bradbury, with lyrics by John's longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. In 1991, British singer Kate Bush recorded a cover version for the John-Taupin tribute disc Two Rooms. The Little Big Town version, with lead vocals by the group's Jimi Westbrook, is featured on the country-themed tribute LP Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin. The album, which also includes covers by Maren Morris, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, and Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, among others, is a companion piece to Revamp, a pop collection featuring Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, the Killers, Mumford & Sons and more. Both albums were released last month.