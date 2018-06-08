Watch Little Big Town's Breezy 'Summer Fever' Video

Little Big Town embrace the carefree days of the coming season with the just-released video for their irresistible new single, "Summer Fever." Opening with the group members riding bicycles together on their way to an outdoor party, the clip is less casual sun-and-skin than their previous summer blockbusters "Pontoon" and "Day Drinking," depicting a more upscale, laid-back experience throughout.

Related Little Big Town List Favorite Summer Songs Listen to the "Day Drinking" singers' favorite sun (and booze) soaked songs

Whether taking a dip in a pool, a casual stroll on an ocean pier, or dancing together under strings of colored lights, the group's exuberant attitude becomes, fittingly, completely infectious, much like the song's most sensual earworm – the repeated refrain of "I want it, I want it."

Firmly establishing themselves as the kings and queens of country's summer anthems, the members of the quartet shared their own beach-ready playlist with Rolling Stone Country a few summers back, featuring songs by Sheryl Crown, Zac Brown Band and Kings of Leon, among others.

The group will take a break from the ocean to head out on the road July 12th for their co-headlining Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert.

