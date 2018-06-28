Watch Leon Bridges, Luke Combs Sing 'Beyond' for 'CMT Crossroads'

Leon Bridges and Luke Combs share a stage in the middle of downtown Nashville for a simmering rendition of Bridges' "Beyond," a collaboration that will be featured in tonight's new episode of CMT Crossroads.

"Beyond," from Bridges' 2018 album Good Thing, coasts along on a silky groove while the soulful Texas native pours out his anxieties and excitement over discovering a potential new love. It's a considerably more laid-back sound than the previous video from this iteration of CMT Crossroads, where the two men swapped lines on Combs' charmingly rowdy Number One "When It Rains It Pours." This time, Bridges gets to dominate the spotlight, while the two men sing several portions in unison and Combs supplies some surprisingly soulful fills between lines.

Bridges released Good Thing, his second album, on May 4th. A few weeks later, Combs issued an expanded version of his debut album, titled This One's for You Too that included a few previously unreleased tracks. Following a series of summer festival dates, Combs will resume supporting duties on Jason Aldean's High Noon Neon Tour with a July 13th show in Bethel, New York.

The new episode of CMT Crossroads airs Thursday, June 28th at 10 p.m. ET.