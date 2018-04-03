Watch Lake Street Dive's Meditative 'I Can Change' Video

In late February, Lake Street Dive announced Free Yourself Up, the follow-up to their 2016 LP Side Pony, would be released May 4th via Nonesuch Records. On Tuesday, the quartet shared an official music video for the new song "I Can Change."

Directed by Claire Marie Vogel, the clip finds vocalist Rachael Price being dressed and made up, a visual concept that reflects the track's theme of change and metamorphosis. The song itself shows off the band's skill employing lighter instrumentation, trading their trademark big arrangements for affecting, understated folk. Lake Street Dive previously released the Free Yourself Up song "Good Kisser" with an in-studio performance video.

The band also announced a new batch of tour dates, adding to an existing string of shows planned in support of Free Yourself Up. The tour, which kicks off May 4th in Boston, now runs through mid-November with stops including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and a two-night stand at Atlanta's Variety Playhouse.