Watch Kenny Chesney's Joyful Tailgate Party in 'Get Along' Video

Kenny Chesney salutes fans who embody the all-for-one vibe of his latest single in a new music video, placing them at the heart of a tailgate-centric clip for "Get Along."

Directed by Shaun Silva and filmed largely amid the citizens of Chesney's No Shoes Nation, the video captures a sunny spectacle of good times as fans party outside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium – the first stop of his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour. Shots of mobile tiki bars and parking lot beach parties are mixed in with impromptu performances, including one from the deck of a pontoon boat towed out into the crowd.

With its rolling banjo riff and sing-along ready chorus, "Get Along" is the optimistic first single from Chesney's seventeenth studio album, Songs for the Saints – a project the superstar says was inspired by the way his friends and neighbors in the Virgin Islands bounced back after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Songs for the Saints comes out on July 27th, and Chesney's Trip Around the Sun will continue to roll through stadiums this summer (and for the first time in years, smaller venues like amphitheaters, too). The run is set to wrap with a two-night stand August 24th and 25th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.