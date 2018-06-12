Watch Kelly Willis' Seductive New Video 'Don't Step Away'

On her glorious 1990 debut LP, Well Traveled Love, Kelly Willis rocked with honky-tonk swagger and sensuality. The Austin-based songstress, who often adds sultry R&B and brightly colored pop to the musical mix, does so again with her first solo album in over a decade.

Back Being Blue, which opens with the soulful and forlorn title cut, closes with a buoyant dose of irresistible confidence in "Don't Step Away." Penned by Randy Weeks and Jeff Rymes, the tune's lyrical declarations and punchy production are a spoonful of delectable icing on an already flavorful cake. Watch the premiere of the "Don't Step Away" video above, filmed at the Lockhart, Texas, studio of her husband, musician-producer Bruce Robison.

"Bruce was clever enough to have one day of the studio sessions filmed," Willis tells Rolling Stone Country. "And much of this video is the actual recording on the record. Afterwards, we did a few takes of me without my headphones on. Bruce filmed some of it himself. But mostly this is the work of Spencer Peeples, who also films Bruce's 'The Next Waltz' series. We never wanted the song to end."