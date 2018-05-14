Watch Kacey Musgraves' Affectionate New 'Mother' Video

While millions of mothers were celebrated this weekend with phone calls, flowers and cards, Kacey Musgraves gave her own mother, Karen Musgraves, a couple of very memorable gifts.

On Saturday, the singer appeared as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing "High Horse" and "Slow Burn," form her latest album, Golden Hour. Then, just in time to mark Mother's Day, she released the deeply affecting video for the short but incredibly sweet "Mother," giving her mom a cameo role in the clip. A meditation on the burdens that both distance and the passage of time put on parents and their children, what "Mother" lacks in length it certainly makes up for in emotional depth.

Musgraves revealed that the song was written while she was tripping on acid, and while she cautions that she wouldn't recommend to others something "that wouldn't be suitable for their mind or their lifestyle," her experiences on the drug have had a positive effect on her.

"It made me more compassionate as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a partner," Musgraves tells Rolling Stone Country. "It put me in my place in the universe, gave me perspective that I think everyone should have. Yes, we're all special, but we're also nothing, just a fraction of a grain of sand in the book of time, and make what you have count and make the relationships around you mean something. And care for the Earth because we only have one. Whenever you are affected by hallucinogenics, especially mushrooms, you care for the Earth. When you're, like, tripping, it just floods out."