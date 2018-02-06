Watch Jon Pardi's Heart-Rending 'She Ain't in It' Video

Jon Pardi plays the classic role of a broken-hearted cowboy in the new video for his current single, "She Ain't in It."

Directed by Jim Wright and filmed in Southern California, the black-and-white clip follows Pardi's character as he goes through his ranching duties – but everywhere he goes, memories of a lost love come flooding back. Whether it's loading up his pickup, exercising the horses or just taking a breather on a fence post, he's surrounded by images of a romance and the woman who left him for New York City.

Written by Clint Daniels and Wynn Varble, the twangy, woebegone "She Ain't in It" is the fourth single from Pardi's acclaimed sophomore album California Sunrise, which came out in 2016. The first two singles "Head Over Boots" and "Dirt on My Boots" hit Number One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while the follow up "Heartache on the Dance Floor" reached the top five.

Pardi is currently performing for audiences on Miranda Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour, and will join Luke Bryan for the What Makes You Country Tour beginning May 31st in Toronto, Canada.