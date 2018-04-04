Watch Jade Bird's Scorching 'Lottery' on 'Fallon'

Jade Bird first rose to prominence with her 2017 EP Something American, which announced the young British songwriter as an artist to watch in folk and Americana music. Now Bird is supporting her latest song "Lottery," which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

Dressed in all white with a matching guitar, Bird effortlessly moves between a melodic croon and a raspy rock wail, delivering an impassioned performance that reflects the lyrics' unflinching look at love gone wrong. Fallon introduces the song as coming "from her forthcoming debut album," though details for the project haven't been announced.

"Lottery" was recently named one of Rolling Stone Country's best country/Americana songs of the week, nabbing a spot on the March 2nd list.

Bird hits the road this week, with a string of dates supporting Colter Wall, First Aid Kit, and Anderson East scheduled throughout the summer. Her next stop is with Colter Wall at Washington, D.C.'s U Street Music Hall on April 7th.