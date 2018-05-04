Watch Dierks Bentley Praise Human Resilience in 'Living' Video

Dierks Bentley unveils another inspirational true-life story with the just-released video for "Living." A gloriously panoramic depiction of the natural world, shot in Colorado , "Living" is the second in a four-part series of clips for which Bentley partnered with Apple Music to depict true stories of resilience, persistence and hope.

It's often said that when a person experiences the loss or diminishing of one sense, other senses can be heightened. For Jennifer Fry, the woman at the center of the true story in "Living," the photographs she has taken over the last decade serve as a reminder that although she was born with low-tone hearing loss in both ears, the beauty she captures through her camera lens speaks volumes.

With majestic mountains as their background, Bentley and his band perform "Living" in the stunning wide-open space. Meanwhile, the lyrics serve as reminder that there are days when views such as these are so commonplace in our lives that we see everything but them, while at other times we bask in their unparalleled intensity, from expansive landscapes to the tiniest detail on a flower petal. Additionally, "Living" notes that those same details can be appreciated or missed in our daily routines, especially when others influence our thinking.

"Ever since I was younger I always had people telling me, 'you can't do this, you're not going to be able to do that,'" Fry says in the video. "I opted to prove them wrong."