Watch Dierks Bentley Perform Driving New Song 'Burning Man'

It may be nearly two years since Dierks Bentley's latest LP Black was released, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have plenty of new music. He recently played one of those new songs, titled "Burning Man," at one of his final concerts of 2017 at The Chelsea Theater at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada.



A fan-shot video of the performance starts off with Bentley riffing to the audience about all the new material he's written, claiming the count is "over 50 songs" before admitting that his memory isn't the greatest. "They're not coming from here," he says, pointing to his head, "they're coming from my heart. All these lyrics are coming from inside me. Thank god, because this thing – way too many Jäger bombs."

It proves to be a fitting intro to the song, a driving rocker about the aimlessness and imperfections of being human. "I'm a little bit holy water but still a little bit burning man," goes the chorus, adding a religious layer to Bentley's rumination on finding one's place in the world, complete with a detour to Joshua Tree National Park for a mind-altering experience. You can watch the entire performance above.

Bentley's most recent release is "Hold the Light," a collaboration with Bon Iver's S. Carey from the Only the Brave soundtrack commemorating the 19 firefighters who died battling an Arizona wildfire in 2013.