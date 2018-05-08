Flashback: Watch Dawn Sears and Time Jumpers' Intense Vern Gosdin Cover

It's hardly a secret that Nashville 's growth over the past two decades has been nothing short of phenomenal. While much of that change has seen long-standing buildings and institutions swept aside in the name of progress, one of Music City 's most treasured traditions has only grown and prospered. Now celebrating their 20th anniversary, the Time Jumpers have been drawing enthusiastic crowds with a freewheeling blend of country music, Western swing and, well, whatever else they decide to throw into the mix during their standing Monday night assemblage at 3rd & Lindsley.

Related How Grief Shaped the Time Jumpers' Lively New Album Singer Dawn Sears' death looms large over Vince Gill and the Western swing band's celebratory, moving 'Kid Sister'

In recognition of the milestone, the 10-member supergroup has announced a series of additional dates along with their regular Monday night appearances at the Nashville nightspot, the first of which will take place Friday, June 1st, at 8:00 p.m.

Established in May 1998, the Time Jumpers first took residence at Nashville 's historic Station Inn, itself an untouched gem now surrounded by newly built hotels, condos and restaurants. Like late guitar legend Les Paul's standing gig at the New York 's Iridium and Woody Allen's weekly jazz performance at the Big Apple's now-shuttered Michael's Pub, the Time Jumpers' reputation as a must-visit destination for music fans grew, with the Grammy-winning group's dizzying repertoire and musical mastery encompassing a wide array of musical genres. The current Time Jumpers lineup consists of Vince Gill (vocals, electric and acoustic guitars), "Ranger Doug" Green (vocals, acoustic rhythm guitar), Paul Franklin (steel guitar), Brad Albin (upright bass), Larry Franklin (fiddle, vocals), Andy Reiss (electric guitar), Kenny Sears (vocals, fiddle), Joe Spivey (fiddle, vocals), Jeff Taylor (accordion, piano) and Billy Thomas (drums, vocals). Past members include guitarist Aubrey Haynie and bass player Dennis Crouch.

Also notable to the Time Jumpers lineup are members who have since passed away, including Grand Ole Opry fiddle player Hoot Hester, drummer Rick Vanaugh, pedal-steel player John Hughey, and singer Dawn Sears. The wife of Time Jumpers member Kenny Sears, Dawn succumbed to lung cancer in December 2014. In 2016, the Time Jumpers released Kid Sister, featuring the Grammy-winning title cut, which was a tribute to the late vocalist. As demonstrated in the above video, Sears was celebrated for her intensely traditional country voice – in the 2012 performance, she delivers a passionate take on the 1983 Vern Gosdin hit "If You're Gonna Do Me Wrong (Do It Right)."

In the 20 years of Time Jumpers appearances, a staggering list of fellow musicians have dropped in to watch and/or join them onstage, including Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Robert Plant, the White Stripes, Kings of Leon, Jimmy Buffet, Joe Walsh, Diana Krall, Elvis Costello, Chris Isaak and Kelly Clarkson. Reba McEntire says of the group, "One of my favorite memories of music in Nashville is going to listen to the Time Jumpers play live. They are all incredible musicians and singers and they remind me of what I love so much about music. The times they have asked me to come on stage and sing with them has been a total blast."

Tickets for the Time Jumpers' June 1st appearance are now available online. More additional shows are expected to be announced soon.