Watch Charlie Worsham's Mellow Cover of Marty Stuart's 'Tempted'

When country music talks (or, in this case, sings or plays), musician Charlie Worsham pays attention. In celebration of Marty Stuart's 25th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, frequent Opry performer Worsham filmed a tribute to one of Stuart's earliest hits, "Tempted," performing the song backstage at the Ryman Auditorium, while accompanying himself on guitar.
Written by Stuart with Paul Kennerley, the British-born songwriter who was, at the time, married to Emmylou Harris, "Tempted" was a 1991 hit for Stuart who, like Worsham, is a
Worsham, along with Stuart's wife, Connie Smith, Old Crow Medicine Show and the superstar performer's longtime band, the Fabulous Superlatives, took the Opry stage in early December to celebrate Stuart's milestone. In April 2017, Worsham released his excellent sophomore LP, Beginning of Things, and late in the year also published his first book, the inspirational Follow Your Heart: A Guitar, A Tattoo, And One Man’s Country Music Journey. The writer of the book's foreword: Marty Stuart.
Beginning in March, Worsham will be a special guest on select dates of Miranda Lambert's Livin' Like Hippies Tour. He will join Lee Ann Womack for dates on her 2018 All the Trouble tour.