Watch Carly Pearce's Sexy 'Hide the Wine' Video

Carly Pearce knows how to keep her head about her. That's how she went from cleaning AirBNB properties in Nashville to scoring a Number One record in 2017. But the steamy new music video for her song "Hide the Wine" is all about resisting temptation.

Directed by Shaun Silva, the video for "Hide the Wine" – the opening track on Pearce's Every Little Thing LP – was filmed in a wooded area near Percy Priest Lake, just outside Nashville, Tennessee. It's a Dionysian scene, with Pearce lounging before a spread of roses, grapes, and wine, a golden goblet in her hand. "Turn up the lights, kill the mood," she sings to an ex flame as she dumps the wine onto the ground. "Because, baby, I just don't trust myself with you."

Though it was written by Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, and Hillary Lindsey, "Hide the Wine" is emblematic of the grit that has characterized Pearce's unlikely rise to country hit maker. "I've had moments of wanting to give up and quit and go home back to Kentucky, but I think there's still just this constant fire in me that I really do and did believe, through all of it, that I'm meant to do it," she told Rolling Stone Country last summer.

"Hide the Wine" is the second single from Every Little Thing, the title track for which topped the Country Airplay chart. Pearce will open for Blake Shelton's Country Music Freaks Tour starting February 15th, with plans to hit the road with Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan at various points in 2018.