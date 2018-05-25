Watch Bobby Bare's Lively Grand Ole Opry Performance of 'Marie Laveau'

On April 7th, Bare was scheduled for an Opry performance when superstar Garth Brooks surprised him onstage informing him that he was being reinstated as an Opry member. Bare's performance that night included his solitary Number One single as an artist, a song written by longtime friend Shel Silverstein and folk singer Baxter Taylor. "Marie Laveau" is the tale of a voodoo witch in
Silverstein and Bare, who first met at a party at songwriter Harlan Howard's home in the late Sixties, would team for an entire album featuring Silverstein's songs with 1973's Bobby Bare Sings Lullabys, Legends and Lies, a Top Five LP which, in addition to "Marie Laveau," included "Daddy, What If," a Number Two single which featured Bare's five-year-old son, Bobby Bare Jr.
Bobby Bare is among the artists celebrated in Outlaws & Armadillos: Country's Roaring '70s, the extraordinary new exhibit which officially opens today at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, spotlighting country's rebels and renegades who shook up the status quo through their left-of center music and an unwillingness to conform to Nashville's Music Row-dictated norms. The "Armadillo" in the exhibit's name is a reference to the iconic Armadillo World Headquarters in