Watch Blake Shelton Sing 'I Lived It' on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton's persona on The Voice may lean heavy on gibes toward fellow coach Adam Levine, but Tuesday night the singer showed off his more gentle, vulnerable side with a performance of his hit "I Lived It" for the live semifinals results show. The second single off 2017’s Texoma Shore, the song is an ode to rural upbringing and was written by Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, Ben Hayslip and Ross Copperman.

Shelton delivered a pared-down version, digging deep into the song's nostalgia as vignettes of dirt roads and grainy childhood memories rolled behind him: "Granddaddy smoked Salems with the windows up / Drove me around in the back of that truck / We drank from the hose and spit in the cup / We all survived somehow."

For the contestant performances, Pryor Baird tackled the Allman Brothers Band's "Soulshine" in the instant save round, but was eliminated along with Kaleb Lee in favor of 18-year-old Britton Buchanan. Team Blake’s Kyla Jade and Spensha Baker, along with Team Kelly’s Brynn Cartelli and Team Alicia’s Buchanan will advance to the show’s final four. The Voice finale begins Monday, May 21st on NBC.