Watch Blackberry Smoke, Amanda Shires Sing Gentle 'Let Me Down Easy'

Blackberry Smoke have been firing on all cylinders in 2018, preparing for the arrival of their sixth studio album Find A Light on Friday, April 6th. Finding a window in their busy touring schedule, the Atlanta, Georgia-based band decamped to Zac Brown's Southern Ground studio in Nashville to film a live performance of the LP's "Let Me Down Easy" with guest Amanda Shires.

In the clip, Shires adds her vocals and fiddle playing to a rendition that faithfully recreates the album version, with light percussion, Rhodes piano riffing and rock-steady guitar thrums. But there's something about the band's palpable live chemistry that gives extra emotional heft to frontman Charlie Starr's lyrics, in which a dejected lover reckons with heartache by asking his ex to take it easy on him.

Following a brief break from the road, Blackberry Smoke will resume their headlining tour April 11th with a show at the Cone Denim Entertainment Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.