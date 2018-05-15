See 'Voice' Hopefuls Sing Mash-Up of Blake Shelton, Brooks and Dunn

On Monday, Voice Top 8 contestants Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee cranked up the excitement in the middle of a two-hour episode to decide the four finalists. The pair took on a high-energy mash-up of Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins' "Hillbilly Bone" and Brooks & Dunn's "Hillbilly Deluxe."

With Baird sporting his signature red Telecaster and Lee his 10-gallon hat, the friendly competitors hopped back and forth between the two groove-heavy songs, their energy amplified by a full band and backup singers. Baird, a member of Team Blake Shelton, growled his way through "Hillbilly Deluxe" with confidence. Lee, a member of Team Kelly Clarkson, stood his ground and applied his smooth, assertive vocals to Shelton's hit about converting to the country life and seemingly impressed the country coach.

For his solo performance, Baird tackled Eric Clapton's "Change the World." Clearly impressed by his team member, Shelton quipped, "You know why I think America has fallen in love with you? First of all you're an incredible singer, but also Pryor seems like that guy who lives next door...I'll see you in the finale." Team Blake standout Spensha Baker also performed Maren Morris' breakout hit "My Church," as well as a mash-up of Andra Day's "Rise Up" and Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" with Kyla Jade.

The Voice returns tonight, Tuesday, May 15th on NBC, where the Top 4 will be revealed.