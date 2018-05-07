See Tyler Rich's Relaxed 'Difference' on 'Today'

Country newcomer Tyler Rich made his national television debut on Monday, performing his single "The Difference" during the Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb-hosted hour of NBC's Today.

With its easygoing groove and plainspoken delivery, "The Difference" is all about the little distinctions that separate friendship from love in a relationship – appropriate, considering Rich's fiancée Sabina Gadecki was present for the Today performance. "There's a difference between 'miss ya' and 'I miss your face' / There's a difference in 'what's goin' on' and 'baby, how was your day,'" he sings. The song was written by Rhett Akins and Ben Burgess with Devin Dawson and his brother Jacob Durrett, and Rich released it in March as the first single from his forthcoming Valory Music Co. album.

Rich recently opened a handful of shows for Justin Moore, including a date at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 2nd. This summer, he's scheduled to play a series of multi-artist events, including CMA Music Festival and Country USA Festival.