Tyler Childers to Headline Stagecoach Spotlight Tour

Tyler Childers has been tapped to headline the third annual Stagecoach Spotlight Tour, a 10-date run of shows being held in conjunction with April's Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio, California. Lillie Mae will join him on all dates, with Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real appearing on three.

Related Hear Tyler Childers Talk Sturgill Simpson, Kerouac With Chris Shiflett Rising Kentucky singer-songwriter, whose new album 'Purgatory' was produced by Sturgill Simpson, is this week's 'Walking the Floor' podcast guest

Old Dominion and Jamey Johnson headlined the Stagecoach Spotlight Tour's two previous installments. Like inaugural headliners Old Dominion, Childers has had a breakthrough year in the lead-up to this year's festival, having released his debut LP, Purgatory – produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson – to critical acclaim. Already on tour in support of the album, Childers is adding a total of 17 new dates to his itinerary, including the Stagecoach appearances that kick off April 12th at Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mae, who enjoyed her own landmark success in 2017 with her debut full-length Forever and Then Some, will open for Childers on the Stagecoach tour, with Nelson accompanying them on select dates, including the final one at Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on April 30th.

Garth Brooks, the two-time defending CMA Entertainer of the Year, headlines the Stagecoach Country Music Festival, which takes place April 27th to 29th. Other artists performing include Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Rogers, Tanya Tucker, Dwight Yoakam, Gordon Lightfoot, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brothers Osborne and Midland. Childers appears on the second of the festival's three days.

Here's the full list of Tyler Childers spring 2018 tour dates:

March 22 – Mobile, AL @ Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

March 23 – Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s

March 28 - Tallahassee, FL @ Fifth and Thomas

March 29 – Birmingham, AL @ WorkPlay

March 30 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

March 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

April 12 - Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads†

April 14 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre†

April 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge†

April 18 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic†

April 19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom†

April 20 – Chico, CA @ El Rey Theater†

April 23-24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall‡

April 25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater‡

April 26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s†

April 30 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre‡

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

†as part of the Stagecoach Spotlight Tour with special guest Lillie Mae

‡as part of the Stagecoach Spotlight Tour with special guests Lillie Mae and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real