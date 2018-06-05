Tyler Childers Plots Headlining Fall 2018 Tour

Kentucky-born performer Tyler Childers has extended his wide-ranging 2018 summer tour into fall, with plans to headline some of the biggest venues of his still-accelerating career.

Nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year at the upcoming Americana Music Association Honors and Awards, the unflinching singer-songwriter's new dates begin October 10th and include stops at Brooklyn's Brooklyn Bowl; Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club; San Francisco's Fillmore; Los Angeles' famed Troubadour, with tickets going on-sale this Friday, June 8th. They join a June to September schedule, which is already taking Childers across the U.S. and into Canada, plus a short run in Europe and the U.K.

Fusing gritty lyrical realism with the folk, bluegrass and rock influences of his Appalachian upbringing, Childers' album Purgatory (produced by Sturgill Simpson) landed on a number of best-of lists – including Rolling Stone's 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017. He's since made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry, and will open a show for John Prine at Cincinnati's Taft Theater this Saturday.

Here are the fall dates on Tyler Childers' 2018 headlining tour:

October 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 12 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 15 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

October 19 – Toronto, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall

October 20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

October 24 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

October 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

October 27 – Iowa City, IA @ The Blue Moose

October 29 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom

October 30 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat

November 1 – Vancouver, Canada @ Imperial

November 3 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

November 4 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

November 5 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

November 7 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

November 8 – West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

November 10 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

November 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

November 16 – Hickory, NC @ Music in the Mill