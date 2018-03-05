Tyler Childers Extends 2018 Tour With New Summer Dates

Last summer, Tyler Childers was busy preparing for the August release of his critical breakthrough, Purgatory. This year, he'll spend the warmer months on the road, thanks to a newly added string of shows that stretch his touring schedule from mid-March through August.

Produced by fellow Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson, Purgatory offers its own version of modern Appalachian music, swirling coal-country bluegrass and southern storytelling into the same pot. "It's that bluegrass sound, but with a little bit more edge to it," he told Rolling Stone Country last year, months before the album's release. "It's something I'd want to listen to, sound-wise, growing up in this area.

It's also a sound that's just as potent live as on record. Kicking off with a pair of shows at this year's South by Southwest Festival, Childers' upcoming tour includes an extended run with the Stagecoach Spotlight Tour, multiple shows with John Prine, a two-night stint at the Ryman Auditorium with Margo Price and a June 8th set at Bonnaroo. Throughout the cross-country trek, he'll also share shows with artists like Lillie Mae, Lukas Nelson, Turnpike Troubadours and Charley Crockett.

Tyler Childers' tour dates are below:

March 13 – Austin, TX @ the Blind Pig

March 14 – Austin, TX @ the Hideout

March 22 – Mobile, AL @ Callaghan’s Irish Social Club

March 23 – Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s

March 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Hogs for the Cause

March 28 – Tallahassee, FL @ Fifth and Thomas

March 29 – Birmingham, AL @ WorkPlay Soundstage

March 30 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

March 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

April 7 – Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore Country Store (with Turnpike Troubadours and Charley Crockett)

April 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

April 14 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

April 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

April 18 – Boise, ID @ the Olympic

April 19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 20 – Chico, CA @ El Rey Theater

April 23-24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

April 25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

April 26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

April 28 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

April 30 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

May 4-5 – Lansing, WV @ The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill

May 11 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater (with John Prine)

May 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University (with John Prine)

May 19-20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Margo Price)

May 25-27 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

May 25-27 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

May 31 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

June 2 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

June 3 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

June 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

June 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

June 8 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theater (with John Prine)

June 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Tumbleweed Music Festival

June 16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival

June 22 – Hamilton, OH @ Whimmydiddle Country Music Festival

June 23 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

June 29 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

July 18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

July 19 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

July 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 25-29 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

July 27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

August 3-4 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

August 17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall