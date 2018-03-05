Trending

Tyler Childers Extends 2018 Tour With New Summer Dates

Kentucky songwriter beefs up his schedule with headlining shows, festival gigs and supporting dates with Margo Price and John Prine

Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has extended his 2018 tour with new summer dates. Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Last summer, Tyler Childers was busy preparing for the August release of his critical breakthrough, Purgatory. This year, he'll spend the warmer months on the road, thanks to a newly added string of shows that stretch his touring schedule from mid-March through August.

Produced by fellow Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson, Purgatory offers its own version of modern Appalachian music, swirling coal-country bluegrass and southern storytelling into the same pot. "It's that bluegrass sound, but with a little bit more edge to it," he told Rolling Stone Country last year, months before the album's release. "It's something I'd want to listen to, sound-wise, growing up in this area.

It's also a sound that's just as potent live as on record. Kicking off with a pair of shows at this year's South by Southwest Festival, Childers' upcoming tour includes an extended run with the Stagecoach Spotlight Tour, multiple shows with John Prine, a two-night stint at the Ryman Auditorium with Margo Price and a June 8th set at Bonnaroo. Throughout the cross-country trek, he'll also share shows with artists like Lillie Mae, Lukas Nelson, Turnpike Troubadours and Charley Crockett.

Tyler Childers' tour dates are below:

March 13 – Austin, TX @ the Blind Pig
March 14 – Austin, TX @ the Hideout
March 22 – Mobile, AL @ Callaghan’s Irish Social Club
March 23 – Jackson, MS @ Hal and Mal’s
March 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Hogs for the Cause
March 28 – Tallahassee, FL @ Fifth and Thomas
March 29 – Birmingham, AL @ WorkPlay Soundstage
March 30 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
March 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
April 7 – Helotes, TX @ John T. Floore Country Store (with Turnpike Troubadours and Charley Crockett)
April 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
April 14 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
April 16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
April 18 – Boise, ID @ the Olympic
April 19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 20 – Chico, CA @ El Rey Theater
April 23-24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
April 25 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater
April 26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
April 28 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival
April 30 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
May 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
May 4-5 – Lansing, WV @ The Burrito Bar at Breeze Hill
May 11 – Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater (with John Prine)
May 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University (with John Prine)
May 19-20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium (with Margo Price)
May 25-27 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival
May 25-27 – Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival
May 31 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street
June 2 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House
June 3 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
June 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
June 7 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
June 8 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Taft Theater (with John Prine)
June 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Tumbleweed Music Festival
June 16 – Eau Claire, WI @ Blue Ox Music Festival
June 22 – Hamilton, OH @ Whimmydiddle Country Music Festival
June 23 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
June 29 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
July 18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
July 19 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
July 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 25-29 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest
July 27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
August 3-4 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
August 17 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall