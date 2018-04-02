Trisha Yearwood to Host 'Trisha's Take Five' on SiriusXM's Garth Channel

Trisha Yearwood, the Grammy-winning hitmaker, cooking show host, author and wife of Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks, adds radio host to her resume with today's launch of a new weekly SiriusXM show, "Trisha's Take Five."

Airing exclusively on the Garth Channel, SiriusXM's satellite and streaming channel devoted to the global entertainment icon, each edition of "Trisha's Take Five" will have the singer spinning four handpicked songs with a specific theme, inviting listeners to expound on the theme by choosing the fifth track. Among Yearwood's picks for the series premiere's theme, "Auto-Pilot," are her Eighties favorites "Little Red Corvette" by Prince and Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

"Trisha's Take Five" will air Mondays at 5 p.m. ET on the Garth Channel, SiriusXM channel 55 and will also be available through the SiriusXM app. The weekly show will rebroadcast on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET , Fridays at 9 a.m. ET , Saturdays at 3 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Also of note for country-music fans is an upcoming road trip for "Happy Hour," the show hosted by Buzz Brainard on SiriusXM's The Highway. Brainard, who hosts the live broadcast every Friday from Nashville's Margaritaville, will hit the road for a handful of broadcasts on The Highway (SiriusXM Channel 56) emanating from various locations, including the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas (April 13th), Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California (April 27th), Maragritaville Orlando in Orlando, Florida (June 22nd), Margaritaville on Navy Pier in Chicago (August 3rd) and Oro-Medonte in Ontario, Canada's picturesque Lake Country (August 10th).