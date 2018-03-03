Tim McGraw Tweets Support for Dick's, Walmart's New Gun Policy

Tim McGraw doubled down on his call for common sense gun-control laws on Saturday, tweeting his support for the new firearm sales policies of sporting-goods giant Dick's.

"Thank you @Dicks for taking a stand to promote a meaningful discussion for the safety of our kids!" McGraw wrote, tagging Walmart, Kroger and LL Bean as well.

Those three companies followed the lead of Dick's in raising the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21. Dick's also stopped selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines. Walmart discontinued the sale of some sporting rifles such as the AR-15 in 2015 and the company said it doesn't sell bump stocks or high-capacity magazines. Kroger's Fred Meyer chain had also previously stopped selling such firearms in all of its states but Alaska. Now, they've ceased the sale of assault weapons in that state as well.

McGraw is one of the few mainstream country artists to speak out in favor of gun control. In November, he told Billboard that common sense gun laws were necessary and disputed the argument that such laws infringe upon the Second Amendment. "They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it's brought up. It's not about the Second Amendment," he said.



"Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians," Faith Hill, McGraw's wife, also said in the interview. "It's everyone's responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country."

The decision by Dick's, Walmart, Kroger and L.L. Bean was in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida, on February 14th. Seventeen people were killed.

"We deeply believe that this country's most precious gift is our children. They are our future. We must keep them safe," Dick's said in a statement.

Along with McGraw, Charlie Worsham, Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves are among the other artist who have shared some kind of support for gun control. Morris and Musgraves tweeted Marjory Stoneman Douglas student's Emma Gonzalez's passionate viral speech, while Worsham wrote, "i won't be casting any vote for any candidate in any election who has taken so much as $.01 from the @NRA."