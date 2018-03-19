Tim McGraw, Faith Hill's Soul2Soul Tour Taps Devin Dawson, Caitlyn Smith

Heading into the second year of dates on their globe-trotting Soul2Soul World Tour, country power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have revealed rising talents Caitlyn Smith and Devin Dawson as the trek's 2018 opening acts.



Singer-songwriter Smith, whose debut LP Starfire was released in January 19th, will be the tour's featured supporting artist when its new leg kicks off May 31st in Richmond, Virginia. Dawson, who also issued his debut LP Dark Horse on January 19th and currently has a top 5 hit with "All on Me," will take over the supporting role beginning June 26th in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Touted as McGraw and Hill's first joint tour since 2007, the Soul2Soul World Tour began in April 2017 and has since sold more one million tickets. Smith and Dawson opened shows on the first leg as well, but had to share the job with a rotating guest list which also included Brothers Osborne, Needtobreathe, Seth Ennis, the Shadowboxers, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Joseph, Midland, High Valley, Charlie Worsham, Lori McKenna, Rachel Platten, Rhiannon Giddens, Maggie Rose, Natalie Hemby, Ben Rector, Brent Cobb, Eric Paslay, Brandy Clark, Cam, Chris Janson, Steve Moakler, LoCash and Margo Price.

On March 11th, McGraw collapsed onstage during the Dublin, Ireland, stop of the C2C: Country to Country Festival. He was unable to finish the show but later reassured fans the episode was not serious, blaming dehydration brought on by his exercise regime and frequent air travel.

Here's a complete list of dates for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 2018 Soul2Soul: The World Tour:

May 31 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

June 1 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center

June 2 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

June 5 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

June 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 8 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

June 9 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

June 12 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

June 14 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 16 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

June 22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

June 23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

June 26 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

June 29 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

June 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 6 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

July 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

July 8 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Sioux Falls Arena

July 10 – Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena

July 13 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

July 14 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Night Arena

July 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena

July 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

July 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center