Tim McGraw, Faith Hill's Soul2Soul Tour Taps Devin Dawson, Caitlyn Smith

Heading into the second year of dates on their globe-trotting Soul2Soul World Tour, country power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have revealed rising talents Caitlyn Smith and Devin Dawson as the trek's 2018 opening acts.
Singer-songwriter Smith, whose debut LP Starfire was released in January 19th, will be the tour's featured supporting artist when its new leg kicks off May 31st in Richmond, Virginia. Dawson, who also issued his debut LP Dark Horse on January 19th and currently has a top 5 hit with "All on Me," will take over the supporting role beginning June 26th in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Touted as McGraw and Hill's first joint tour since 2007, the Soul2Soul World Tour began in April 2017 and has since sold more one million tickets. Smith and Dawson opened shows on the first leg as well, but had to share the job with a rotating guest list which also included Brothers Osborne, Needtobreathe, Seth Ennis, the Shadowboxers, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Joseph, Midland, High Valley, Charlie Worsham, Lori McKenna, Rachel Platten, Rhiannon Giddens, Maggie Rose, Natalie Hemby, Ben Rector, Brent Cobb, Eric Paslay, Brandy Clark, Cam, Chris Janson, Steve Moakler, LoCash and Margo Price.
On March 11th, McGraw collapsed onstage during the Dublin, Ireland, stop of the C2C: Country to Country Festival. He was unable to finish the show but later reassured fans the episode was not serious, blaming dehydration brought on by his exercise regime and frequent air travel.
Here's a complete list of dates for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 2018 Soul2Soul: The World Tour:
May 31 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
June 1 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center
June 2 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
June 5 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
June 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 8 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
June 9 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
June 12 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
June 14 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 16 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
June 22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
June 23 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
June 26 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
June 29 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
June 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
July 6 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
July 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
July 8 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Sioux Falls Arena
July 10 – Grand Forks, ND @ Ralph Engelstad Arena
July 13 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
July 14 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Night Arena
July 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena
July 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
July 22 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center