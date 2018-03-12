Tim McGraw Collapses Onstage During Ireland C2C Concert

Tim McGraw collapsed onstage Sunday night during a performance in Dublin, Ireland. McGraw had reportedly just finished singing his Number One hit "Humble & Kind" when he dropped to his knees and then sat down.

McGraw's wife Faith Hill returned to address the crowd about her husband's condition and said it was her decision to halt his performance. "He's been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage," she said.

A representative for McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival in the U.K., confirmed that the singer had collapsed and issued the following statement: "Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

McGraw had performed Friday night in London as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival. His next scheduled concert is May 31st in Richmond, Virginia, as part of the Soul2Soul Tour with Hill.

Recently, McGraw made headlines as being one of the few mainstream country artists to speak up in support of gun control. On March 3rd, he tweeted praise for the decision by sporting-goods chain Dick's to raise the minimum age for a firearm purchase to 21.