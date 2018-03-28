Thompson Square Announce New Album 'Masterpiece,' Share Title Track

Former ACM and CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Thompson Square have announced plans to release new music. Masterpiece, the husband-and-wife team's first full-length album in in five years, arrives on June 1st and a handful of songs from the project are available now.

Produced largely by Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift) and Dann Huff (Keith Urban), Masterpiece marks Keifer and Shawna Thompson's first release as an independent duo, having parted ways with Stoney Creek Records in 2017. The duo's most recent single was "You Make It Look So Good" from 2016, the same year they took a break from the spotlight to welcome the arrival of their first child.

Five of the album's 11 new tracks have been revealed, including the title track and "Let's Do Something Stupid," both of which follow in the heartwarming vein of Number One hits like "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not?" and "If I Didn't Have You." "Masterpiece," a waltzing anthem that swells from quiet acoustic guitar strums to an intense full-band arrangement, builds up to the revelation that – like Da Vinci or Beethoven – everyone has a life's work and for most of us, it's family. Meanwhile, "Let's Do Something Stupid" could be considered the follow-up to the romantic fun of their breakout hit "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not?" with its blend of bashful R&B and slyly flirtatious vocals.

The heart-pounding "A Love Like This," upbeat "Millionaires" and hard-rocking "Up In Smoke" are also available now. Thompson Square will announce plans for a North American summer tour soon, which will include both acoustic and full-band shows.












