Hear Thomas Rhett's 'Nashville Mix' of EDM Song 'Leave Right Now'

One of the more noteworthy songs on Thomas Rhett's most recent album Life Changes is "Leave Right Now," a wistful love song that starts off with strums of acoustic guitar before building to an EDM-inspired drop at the first chorus. Now, Rhett has released a new EP, Leave Right Now: The Remixes, which reimagines the song in new ways.

The four-track EP features the original track, a shortened radio edit, a remix from Danish DJ Martin Jensen, and a "Nashville Mix." The Jensen mix doubles down on the original's electronic roots, adding pulsing synths and an R&B-inspired beat to the track's verses, plus an extended instrumental breakdown in the choruses.

The "Nashville Mix" should be of particular interest to country fans, as it reinterprets the track as an acoustic guitar-driven ballad. Featuring more traditional country-rock instrumentation, the "Nashville" version of "Leave Right Now" is more reminiscent of Rhett's early work.

The Leave Right Now: The Remixes EP is currently available on streaming and digital download services.

Rhett recently appeared at the ACM Awards, performing Life Changes track "Marry Me." He's currently on the road with his Life Changes Tour, which stops April 19th in Augusta, Georgia.