'Kiss You in the Morning' Singer Michael Ray Arrested for DUI

Singer Michael Ray, who scored a 2015 country hit with "Kiss You in the Morning," was arrested in Florida early Wednesday morning after police responded to the scene of a car accident.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Ray, a native of Eustis, Florida, crashed his 2012 Jeep into the car in front of him at a McDonald's drive-thru around 3:30 a.m. Police responding to the accident noticed his slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and conducted field sobriety tests. They also discovered a bottle of cannabis oil in his pocket after searching him. The 29-year-old, whose legal name is Michael Ray Roach, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana.



Ray’s publicist declined to comment when contacted by Rolling Stone Country.

In 2015, Ray broke out with the Number One song "Kiss You in the Morning," which appeared on his self-titled Warner Bros. debut LP from the same year. The follow-up "Real Men Love Jesus" didn't fare as well, stalling at Number 17, but he returned to the upper reaches of the chart in 2016 with with Number Two-charting "Think a Little Less." In July, Ray released "Get to You," his first single from a forthcoming album.

More recently, he was among the artists selected to perform at the New Faces of Country Music showcase, which concludes the annual Country Radio Seminar in February. His next scheduled concert is February 1st in Thousand Oaks, California.

