'The Voice': See Blake Shelton's Team Sing Kacey Musgraves, Wynonna

Blake Shelton has a 50 percent chance of winning Season 14 of The Voice, and he's doing his best to ensure those odds lean in his favor. In part one of the season finale on Monday, Shelton's two remaining contestants Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade delivered some of their best performances to date.

Related Kacey Musgraves on Self-Criticism, Acid Trips and Touring With Harry Styles "I just don't have a lot of time for bullshit or fluff," says the singer-songwriter, who released the eclectic, pop-leaning 'Golden Hour' in March

Along with their fellow finalists, Team Alicia Keys' Britton Buchanan and Team Kelly Clarkson's Brynn Cartelli, Jade and Baker both got to perform an original song, a cover, and duet with their coach yesterday evening. While the choices covered a range of genres – fan favorite Cartelli sang Adele's "Skyfall" and Britton Buchanan and Alicia Keys took on Avicii and Aloe Blacc's "Wake Me Up" – several standout country performances took place.

First up came Spensha Baker's take on "Merry Go 'Round," the lead single off of Kacey Musgraves' Grammy-winning 2013 debut album Same Trailer Different Park. Perched on a carousel-like platform, Baker aced her stripped-down rendition by letting her voice do the heavy lifting its soulful flourishes.

Later in the show, Baker teamed up with Shelton to perform Tanya Tucker and blues singer Delbert McClinton's hit single "Tell Me About It," penned by Bill LaBounty and Pat McLaughlin for the 1993 album Can't Run From Yourself. With their easygoing, natural chemistry, the duo breezed through the harmonies, with Shelton accenting the ache and power in his voice during his verses.

Before the show wrapped, Shelton returned to the stage to perform another Nineties country hit. Tackling Wynonna Judd's 1993 single "Only Love" from Tell Me Why with soul singer Kyla Jade, the understated performance showcased Jade's delicate upper register.

The Voice finale concludes tonight, Tuesday, May 22nd on NBC.



