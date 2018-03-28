On Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, contestants Dallas Caroline and Spensha Baker went head to head in the Battle Rounds, performing Maren Morris' chart-topping Hero cut "I Could Use a Love Song."

The two traded verses throughout their performance, as is typical of the show's battles, capably making their way through a song that Morris herself admits is challenging to nail. In a tweet after the show aired, Morris wrote, "Amazing job, ladies. That’s not an easy song to sing, and I wrote the dang thing! Both did so well and made it your own!"

Amazing job, ladies. That’s not an easy song to sing, and I wrote the dang thing! Both did so well and made it your own! #ICUALS https://t.co/qtjNLR01VX — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 28, 2018

Of Caroline, coach Kelly Clarkson said, "You're like this tiny little package with this huge voice. I think you just need confidence and a bit of time," before adding of Baker, "Spensha, you do have an undeniable, huge presence. Girl, I just want a record."

The two contestants were competing for a spot on Team Blake Shelton, who responded to their performance by saying, "Well, my thoughts are, I'm screwed," before eventually declaring Baker the winner and a member of his team for the forthcoming Knock Out rounds of the show. That move sent Caroline to fellow coach Alicia Keys' team.

The Voice is currently in its 14th season on NBC.