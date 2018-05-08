See 'Voice' Hopeful Pryor Baird's Cover of Montgomery Gentry's 'My Town'

On Monday night's Top 10 competition on The Voice, Blake Shelton's team members Pryor Baird and Spensha Baker looked to the Nashville songbook for their strongest performances to date.

With a red Telecaster slung over his shoulder, Orcutt, California, native Baird took on Montgomery Gentry's "My Town." The lead single from the duo's eponymous 2002 album, the song was performed in November by Eddie Montgomery, Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley at the 2017 CMA Awards as a tribute to duo member Troy Gentry, who died two months prior in a helicopter crash. On The Voice, Baird gained the audience's attention with his gut-punching growl and an obvious emotional connection to the lyrics about the joys of small-town life.

Meanwhile, Baker wowed with her spin on Taylor Swift's "Red" – the title track from her 2012 album – imbuing the airy pop song with a hint of soul. The Texas native's slowed-down rendition melded together elements of bluegrass, R&B, and classic country, a worthy showcase for her distinct sound. The performance received a standing ovation from the coaches, with Shelton commenting, "You're going to make country music history. You're going to be a star in country music, I know it in my heart and I can't believe that I get to be a little bitty tiny part of it."

Other notable country performances were Kelly Clarkson team member Kaleb Lee's cover of Little Big Town's "Boondocks" and Team Adam Levine's Jackie Verna singing Voice alum RaeLynn's "Love Triangle."

The Voice returns Tuesday, May 8th on NBC, where the Top 8 contestants will be revealed.



