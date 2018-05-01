In the first night of Top 11 live performances on The Voice, two of Blake Shelton's team members stood out in an episode that had contestants singing viewer-selected songs. First up was Pryor Baird, who offered his rendition of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band's "Night Moves."
Baird, who previously gave his coach a run for his money on the team's cover of Sam & Dave's "I Thank You," took a relaxed approach to Seger's 1976 hit and showed that his husky, emotive vocals were a natural match for the soulful tune. "I felt it, I felt the softer side of Pryor. I'm telling you, man, you have so much momentum building right now on this show. It's undeniable," said Shelton following the performance.
And despite a shaky start, fellow Team Blake member Spensha Baker delivered another of the night's noteworthy performances. Taking on Little Big Town's Taylor Swift-penned hit "Better Man," the country hopeful showed off her vocal range and confidence on the stage.
The Voice returns tonight, Tuesday, May 1st on NBC.